Fans ‘play together’ in Manaus, but bugle Jesus to ask for Gabigol – 10/14/2021

The Brazilian team played today (14) its first match with a paying audience in two years and three months. At the Arena da Amazônia, they beat Uruguay 4-1 in a convincing performance in which the fans played together, with encouragement throughout the 99 minutes of the ball rolling. According to data released by the organization, 12,538 were present for an income of R$2,943,725.00.

Neymar was the name most sung by the fans during the game, but Gabigol was not far behind. Reservation against Uruguay at the option of Tite, who decided to play Raphinha, the Flamengo forward was the subject of requests from fans to join since the first half. The first time to shout “ah, it’s Gabigol” with more volume was in the 33rd minute, when Gabriel Jesus lost a chance to finish inside the area.

The fans resumed the chorus at the beginning of the second half and increased when Gabriel Jesus lost other chances to score – the striker has been fasting for the national team since the final of the Copa America in 2019. On 15 minutes, to the euphoria of the crowd, Tite decided to do it. the replacement. Gabriel Jesus left the field crestfallen and was immediately supported by the coach. Gabigol ended up scoring the last of the rout in the 39th minute.

Despite the request by Gabigol that resulted in Gabriel Jesus being corneted, the fans present in Manaus supported coach Tite, with the song “Olê, Ole, Ole, Tite, Tite”. The coach has been the target of protests on social networks, but in front of the 12 thousand fans in Manaus, the relationship with the supporter seemed to be the best possible.

The traditional chants “a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, only Pelé, only Pelé”, “first four-time champion, only fifth is Brasilzão” and “I’m Brazilian with great pride, with great love” were also sung in Manaus.

Ten thousand tickets were sold for today’s derby, with the rest of the seats occupied by fans who have already been vaccinated against covid-19 and participated in an internet draw. In total, around 35% of the Arena da Amazônia, something close to 15 thousand seats, was occupied.

Brazil’s next game as home team should be on November 11, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, against Colombia. The team would play at the stadium last month, against Argentina, in front of 1,500 guests, but the game was suspended in the first minutes. In July, 5,500 guests watched the Copa America final defeat by Argentina. The ticket sales scheme for the November round has not yet been defined.