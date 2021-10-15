Father is indicted after 2-year-old son shoots mother down during Zoom call

by

Veondre Avery

Credit, Seminole County Police

Photo caption,

Police said the gun was kept loaded in a child’s backpack on the floor of the couple’s bedroom.

An American was arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend with a shot fired by the couple’s two-year-old son during a video call by Zoom in August of this year.

The child found Veondre Avery’s loaded gun inside a children’s backpack while mother Shamaya Lynn was on a video call from work, Florida police said.

Avery, 22, is charged with manslaughter and not keeping a firearm at home safe.

Court records show that he does not yet have a lawyer and has not made an admission of guilt.