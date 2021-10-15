Fbio Santos can pass Sylvinho in number of games for Corinthians in the classic

Left-back Fábio Santos could become the fourth in his position that most played for Corinthians on Monday, in the match against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. In the duel, he should play his 270th game with the white shirt, passing coach Sylvinho, who has 269 duels for Timão.

With a high frequency of matches since he returned to Parque São Jorge, in October of last year, Fábio overtook Kléber last month and now has Sylvinho the next name to be surpassed in terms of matches played.

Asked about the topic at the press conference granted this Friday, at CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho smiled when he remembered the possibility raised by My Timon and was firm in response.

“I’m happy because in the next games, and therefore, he’s playing on Monday, the tendency is to overcome the 269 games I played for the club. I’m really happy,” said the captain alvinegro, who served between 1993 and 1999 at professional team, being three-time São Paulo champion, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion.

Overtaking the current commander, Fábio will be second only to Oreco, an athlete from the 50s, and Wladimir, an idol from the 70s and 80s, in the number of left-back games for Corinthians. Munhoz, defender/back from the 1930s, has 271 games.

World champion with the Seleção in 1958, Oreco was with Timão in 409 opportunities. Wladimir, who had a bust inaugurated this year at Parque São Jorge, is the overall leader in the category, with 806 matches.

