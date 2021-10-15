Fear of interference in prices halts sale of Petrobras refineries – 10/14/2021 – Market

Less than a month before the first deadline established by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) for the sale of its refineries, Petrobras has negotiations suspended for three of the eight units included in its divestment plan.

For analysts and industry executives, the fear of intervention generated by recurrent statements by the government and its allies amid rising prices is hampering talks and could postpone the opening process of the refining segment until after the 2022 election.

Petrobras says it “remains fully committed” to the sale of eight refineries, which represent around 50% of Brazil’s fuel production capacity, but internally it is already known that the current deadlines will not be met.

A month ago, the company’s Exploration and Production director, Fernando Borges, even admitted in a virtual event that the risk of political interference makes investments in refining in the country more difficult. The company, however, preferred not to comment on the matter.

The plan to sell eight refineries was announced in June 2019, as part of an agreement with Cade to end the process of abuse of economic power in the fuel market. Talks were delayed by the pandemic, which led to an extension of the schedule.

Initially, the forecast was that all negotiations would be concluded, with payments already made, by the end of 2021. Now, Petrobras has until the end of October to sign the contracts for five units and until December to sign the contract for more an.

Two others have already been sold: the Landulpho Alves Refinery, in Bahia, was purchased by the Arab fund Mubadala; and the Isaac Sabá Refinery, in Amazonas, by the fuel distributor Atem.

Petrobras says it has ongoing negotiations for the sale of the Gabriel Passos Refinery, in Minas Gerais, of Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast, in Ceará, and of the Shale Industrialization Unit, in Paraná.

But this year it suspended talks involving the Abreu e Lima Refinery, in Pernambuco, the Getúlio Vargas Refinery, in Paraná, and the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery, in Rio Grande do Sul. The three have a deadline for signing contracts at the end of the month.

The first, one of the works that symbolizes the corruption scheme investigated by Operation Lava Jato, did not receive proposals. According to industry executives, hardly anyone will accept to pay enough for Petrobras to recover the high value of the work done at the turn of the 2010s.

For the Paraná refinery, the state-owned company even received proposals, but assessed that they were below its economic-financial assessment. It was the first process to be closed by the state-owned company, in early 2021.

The last negotiation suspended was that of the Rio Grande do Sul refinery, which had been carried out with the Ultra group, owner of the fuel distributor Ipiranga, with a strong presence in the southern region. Earlier this month, Petrobras reported that “certain critical conditions were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement”.

THE sheet found that the risk of political interference in the refining business had an influence to end the talks.

Since the beginning of the year, the government and its supporters have shown dissatisfaction with the rise in fuel prices. In February, after a series of raises, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the first president of Petrobras in his government, Roberto Castello Branco.

His replacement, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, promised to follow the policy of aligning domestic prices with international quotations, but abruptly reduced the frequency of readjustments and allowed the company to start operating with longer lags and for longer periods.

Last Wednesday (6), for example, the difference between the domestic prices of gasoline and diesel in relation to international prices reached R$ 0.52 per liter. According to calculations by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers).

This Friday (8), the state-owned company recomposed part of the losses in gasoline, by announcing an increase of R$ 0.26, or 7.2%. Even so, the company itself admits that the rise only partially offsets the variation in oil and exchange rates, key elements in its pricing policy.

The market’s expectation is that the pressure on the company’s management will grow even more, as the election approaches, since election periods tend to generate even more noise on the exchange rate and, consequently, on fuel prices.

On the eve of the 2002 election, for example, Petrobras even backed down on a cooking gas readjustment after then-government candidate José Serra (PSDB) complained about the negative impact of fuel prices on his campaign.

In 2014, the management of Petrobras spent the election year asking the then Finance Minister, Guido Mantega, to authorize adjustments, which ended up occurring only after the second round, an episode that became the target of investigations by the CVM (Securities Commission) and of the Public Ministry.

“This is not the perfect timing for the sale of these assets”, says the analyst at Ativa Corretora, Ilan Arbetman. “The price factor is fundamental in the process of forming expectations, which in turn is fundamental in concluding these negotiations.”

He cites as an example the case of the Rio Grande do Sul refinery, valued by Ativa at US$ 1.5 billion (about R$ 8.3 billion). “To bid like this, the company has to expect real rates of return and this imbroglio over the price of derivatives raises doubts about the project’s rate of return.”

Petrobras says it will open new competitive processes to seek interested parties for refineries that had negotiations suspended, but the current deadlines, which were defined in an addendum to the agreement with Cade signed in July, will hardly be met.

“The company remains fully committed to the sale of eight refineries, in line with its portfolio management strategy and the commitment made with Cade to sell 50% of its refining capacity,” said the company, in a note sent to sheet.