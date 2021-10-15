Fears about Brazil make Ibovespa retreat, against global optimism By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index went against the optimism of international markets and closed in the red on Thursday, mainly pressured by shares of companies linked to domestic consumption.

The market rose at the opening, but soon lost steam and gravitated much of the session around zero before closing down 0.24%, at 113,185.48 points.

The financial turnover, of just 25.9 billion reais, contrasted with the robust volumes in the sessions of index expiration, the day before, and stock options, on Friday.

On Wall Street, driven by quarterly results above Citi’s expectations (SA:) (SA:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:) (SA:), Bank of America (NYSE:) (SA:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:), supported by the reversal of provisions for losses with defaults. The advanced 1.64%, the biggest daily high since March 5th.

For market professionals, the business at B3 (SA:) more clearly reflected the concern with local factors. “Factors such as uncertainties about court orders, Bolsa Família, structural reforms and many political noises continued to weigh on us,” stated Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at modalmais.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VIA (SA:) lost 2.56%, MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) fell 2.3%, CARREFOUR BRASIL (SA:) declined 1.7% and AMERICANAS (SA:) declined 1.5%, showing continued pessimism from investors about the near-term prospects for domestic consumption.

– CYRELA (SA:) lost 2.25%. The construction company announced on the night before a double-digit high in launches, but a sharp drop in sales in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020. In real estate, BR MALLS (SA:) retreated 1.63% and MRV (SA:) was depreciated by 1.05%.

– CSN (SA:) gave 1.4%, illustrating cases where the day started well and ended badly, after the World Steel Association stated that global demand for the alloy will rise 4.5% this year, below expectations. In the sector, USIMINAS (SA:) had a devaluation of 0.1%, but GERDAU (SA:) gained 1.9%.

– PETROBRAS (SA:) rose 0.17%, depriving much of the gains it had right after President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he was in favor of privatizing the company.

– BRADESCO (SA:) had a decline of 0.93%, in a mixed session among the large banks. ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) decreased 0.49%, but SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) increased 0.56%

– BANCO INTER (SA:) was the leader in earnings, soaring 5.5%, extending the recovery trail after a debacle in recent weeks. BANCO PAN (SA:) had similar movement, with a jump of 4.4%.

– B3 had a depreciation of 0.93%. The financial market infrastructure operator announced this morning that it is negotiating the purchase of 100% of the company specialized in big data Neoway.

– CVC (SA:) yielded 0.84%. The tour company announced in the morning the start of the resumption of operations, 12 days after being the target of a cyber attack.