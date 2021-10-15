Fears about Brazil make Ibovespa retreat, against global optimism

The main index of actions Brazilian companies went against the optimism of international markets and retreated on Thursday, mainly pressured by shares of companies linked to the domestic market.

O Ibovespa (IBOV) came to rise in the opening, but soon lost strength and gravitated much of the session around zero before closing down 0.24%, at 113,185.48 points.

The financial turnover, of just 25.9 billion reais, contrasted with the robust volumes in the sessions of index expiration, the day before, and stock options, on Friday.

On Wall Street, boosted by quarterly results above expectations from Citi, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, supported by the reversal of provisions for losses with defaults. The S&P 500 advanced 1.64%, the biggest daily high since March 5th.

For market professionals, business at B3 more clearly reflected the concern with local factors. “Factors such as uncertainties about precatory orders, Bolsa Família, structural reforms and many political noises continued to weigh on us,” said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at modalmais.

Highlights

VIA (VIIA3) lost 2.56%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 2.3%, Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) declined by 1.7% and American (AMER3) fell by 1.5%, showing investors’ continued pessimism with the short-term prospects for domestic consumption.

Cyrela (CYRE3) lost 2.25%. The construction company announced on the night before double-digit high in launches, but strong drop in sales in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

In real estate, BR Malls (BRML3) retreated 1.63% and MRV (MRVE3) was depreciated by 1.05%.

CSN (CSNA3) yielded 1.4%, illustrating cases where the day started well and ended badly, after the World Steel Association stated that global demand for the alloy will rise 4.5% this year, below expectations.

In the sector, Usiminas (USIM5) had a devaluation of 0.1%, but Gerdau (GGBR4) gained 1.9%.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 0.17%, depriving a large part of the gains made right after President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he was in favor of privatizing the company.

Bradesco (BBDC4) had a decline of 0.93%, in a mixed session among the large banks.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) retreated 0.49%, but Santander Brazil (SANB11) advanced 0.56%

Interbank (BIDI11) was the earnings leader, soaring 5.5%, extending the recovery trail after a debacle in recent weeks.

Pan Bank (BPAN3) had a similar movement, with a jump of 4.4%.

B3 (B3SA3) had a depreciation of 0.93%. The financial market infrastructure operator announced this morning that it is negotiating the purchase of 100% of the company specialized in big data Neoway.

CVC (CVCB3) yielded 0.84%. The tour company announced in the morning the start of the resumption of operations, 12 days after being the target of a cyber attack.