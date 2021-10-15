Felipe Melo admits “storm” at Palmeiras, promises improvement and asks for “learning with defeats” | palm trees

Palmeiras is going through its worst moment of the season. Despite the vacancy in the Libertadores final, there are already seven consecutive matches without a victory, which resulted in the departure of the G-4 from Brasileirão.

Midfielder Felipe Melo admits that the team is going through a complicated moment, but promises that Palmeiras will improve.

– Our delivery is daily, our commitment to our work, our club. We never fail to surrender, to do what we are told to do. In life there are moments of turmoil, storms, but it’s like the Bible says, after the storm comes calm. We have to learn to learn from defeats. In the middle of the desert we plant, so when the time comes we can harvest good things – he said.

– We know that we can improve a lot, this is part of our job. We are working to improve. Before the external charge, there is our internal charge. I demand a lot, our companions are also self-critical. We know that we have to improve and we know that we are going to improve. We’re doing everything for that in the next game.

The duel to which Felipe Melo refers will be on Sunday, at 4 pm, against Internacional, at Allianz Parque. The steering wheel praised the opponent.

– Hard game, they come from victories. Yesterday they created, they knew how to suffer, but they created many chances, they won 3-1 against América-MG, who had been playing for eight games without losing. It will be a difficult game, but for what we want and aspire to in the competition, and for our near future, it is important to win again and gain confidence – he declared.

The captain of Palmeiras also mentioned the importance of the victory not only in the Brasileirão table, but also for the team to regain confidence, especially aiming at the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Flamengo.

– Let’s have the fans support us for the 90 minutes, they support us no matter what. In this strength, in this daily delivery, in our commitment, we will do everything to win again – he analyzed.

– Victory will bring us closer to the leaders, it will make us gain confidence, this is very important in our work, precisely to be prepared on the 27th. But before the 27th, we have to continue planting and changing our seed, planting victory for the on the 27th we have the confidence up there to play a good game – he completed.