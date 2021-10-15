Felipe Prior is robbed and bandits take a car

Felipe Prior passed for moments of tension. The ex-participant of “Big Brother Brazil” was robbed and ended up having his car taken by bandits. Although the vehicle is insured, Prior did not hide his indignation and revealed to be very upset with the whole situation. According to him, the damage was greater, as they still had personal belongings inside the car, as well as materials relevant to their work.

At dawn this Friday (15), through your official Instagram profile, the ex-BBB revealed how it all happened. In the stories of the social network, the entrepreneur wrote: “Cool, they stole my car. Now I’m without my Montana”. As a result, he made some videos reporting what had happened and did not think twice before speaking out against the current situation in Brazil.

“Unfortunately, our country is like this… They took my cart and there was my drone. The brand new drone, I’ve never used it… Cool. I’m put*”. Still unhappy with the robbery, Prior made no gestures of denial with his head all the time. The ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil 20” also revealed that, in addition to the drone, the bandits took construction materials that were inside the car that was stolen.

“I had a lot of threads from my work. We work like a convict…”, lamented Felipe. Soon after, he said that, although this happened, he is fine and revealed where the crime took place. According to Prior, the robbery took place in a place he is used to frequenting: “Thank God nothing happened to me. I was standing on the street, near where I play ball, and they took it”.

Upset, the controversial participant of the “BBB 20” he even asked for help from an Instagram profile to try to find the stolen car: “Let’s just drop my car to see if it shows up”. Prior stressed that this situation is not something isolated and that it happens daily with hundreds of Brazilians, who have their property taken by bandits: “This is the reality that I live daily and I believe that most Brazilians do too”.

Recently, the businessman, who was elected the King of Instagram in the Young Brazilian Awards, made a comment reflecting an issue that ended up gaining great repercussion on social networks. On the occasion, the digital influencer Fernanda Novanta celebrated the purchase of an iPhone all in gold for nothing less than R$80 thousand. Faced with the influencer’s publication, Felipe didn’t think twice before releasing the verb.

Although he congratulates the girl’s achievement, Felipe Prior spoke about helping others and the lack of relevance of the publication in question: “It adds a lot to society. Social actions where we can influence people to also give a little bit of their achievements. Help the next. Are not shown. Society of shit*. It doesn’t add anything to that. But congratulations on the cell phone. She worked and bought. But I don’t see this content”.