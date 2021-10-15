fer is the new player of 00Nation | DRAFT5

Player arrives on the same day the organization announced the twins’ departures to the reserve
per Arthur Calixto / Oct 14, 2021 – 9:45 PM / Front cover: BLAST Pro Series
Two-time Major Champion, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga is the new player of 00Nation, disclosed the club through social networks this Thursday (14).
The announcement took place on the same day the team placed the Henrique brothers “hen1“Teles and Lucas”lucas1” Teles in the reserve, a few days after the result below expectations in the IEM Fall North America, last tournament that gave points to the Regional Major Ranking valid for the PGL Major Stockholm. The team was eliminated in the group stage and thus missed out on the most anticipated tournament of the last two years.
Fer played his last match professionally in June this year, when he played for the Imperial at the selective of cs_summit 8 and on IEM Summer. Before, he had played for Fire League Global Finals for the BOOM in December 2020.
The debut of “dona morte” will be this Friday (15) by the second European open qualifier of IEM Winter 2021. 00Nation is currently in Norway, in bootcamp at the organization’s headquarters.
Raphael “mushroom” Camargo (coach)
Henrique “HEN1” Teles (Inactive)
Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles (Inactive)