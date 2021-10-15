Fer is tipped to be the new player of 00Nation

fer is tipped to be the new player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) gives 00Nation. The two-time Major Champion should make up the team’s line-up soon, according to the calculation of the The Enemy.

The former MIBR arrives to fill the vacancy in the team, after a double loss at 00. The brothers hen1 and lucas1 left the ownership of the team this Thursday (14) and were moved to the reserve bench.

The name fer weight for the wave makes perfect sense to both sides. The Brazilian has been in a long period of inactivity practically since he left MIBR. The exceptions were the quick passages through BOOM and Imperial as complete.

On the other hand, 00 itself, despite being recent, is going through a complicated period. The recent results of European tier 2 tournaments were no longer pleasing to the crowd. But the 0/5 in the North American IEM Fall and, with it, the loss of the Major’s seat, were the last straw.

00Nation doesn’t have a match scheduled yet. But they are confirmed in the open IEM Winter 2021 Europe qualifier, which starts tomorrow. In fact, the team is already back at the office to resume training and try to close the year in a more positive way than it was so far.

If confirmed at 00Nation, the lineup will be as follows:

kNg

leo_drk

vsm

trk

fer

cogu (coach)

The Enemy got in touch with 00Nation and as of the time of publication has not received a response. The moment we receive a placement, this note will be updated.