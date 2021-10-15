Fiance from Minas Gerais, Justin Timberlake, goes viral and praised by the singer – Gerais

The wedding of the dancers Gustavo Durso and Carol Americo gained great repercussion on social media for the dances that surprised the guests (photo: Reproduction Social Networks) In a ‘conventional’ wedding, it is usually the bride who attracts the most attention at the ceremony. But that was not exactly what happened at the wedding of dancer Gustavo Durso (@gustavodurso), 32, held in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH). His entry, which was a real show, surpassed all guests’ expectations and the video went viral on social media, earning praise even from singer Justin Timberlake.

Singer Justin Timberlake himself praised the choreography of the fiance from Minas Gerais (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) To the sound of Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling, the choreography broke all expectations. The video posted on Instagram had a comment from Justin himself who wrote “You Love to see it”, to say that people would like to see the content. In addition to being reposted by international pages.

Gustavo felt fulfilled. “I’m managing to make contacts, netwoork because of the video. Lots of interviews going on. For me it was a big surprise because it was created very fast and improvised”. On his Instagram page, the video has, so far, more than 21 thousand views. The video was produced by @reversofilmes.



The couple are from Belo Horizonte, but the wedding took place in Betim, on August 15, but the video was posted a month later. The shock with the repercussion was great.

According to the fiancee, who is also a dancer, makeup artist and fashion consultant, Carolina Stephanie Amrico (@carolstefh_), 25, everyone was surprised by the repercussions. “We posted without any pretense. On TikTok it had 4.9 million views and many shares. Several pages from the United States, Russia, Canada, famous personalities, began to replicate the video. An entry thought two days before the wedding with a 30-minute rehearsal”, said the bride, who is also a dancer, but the entry was a little more restrained.



“I didn’t go in dancing because the dress didn’t allow for so much, but I did a performance. We have a very artistic footprint and it didn’t make sense for us to have a common ceremony”.



Carolina said that the ceremony represented the couple’s way well. “The idea of ​​making a different entrance was because we wanted to put our identity in what we want to do. Friends and students participated with Gustavo at the entrance, it had a lot of meaning”.