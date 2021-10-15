Fiat Pulse is already in dealerships before launch

Fiat Pulse is already in some dealerships of the Italian brand throughout Brazil. The compact SUV has been the most anticipated launch from the Betim manufacturer for a long time, since SUVs began to gain dominance in the domestic market.

On the Fiat Pulse Club Instagram page, a unit of the model without license plates can be seen. As this is a high-volume product, Fiat is already preparing for the product’s arrival on the market, supplying part or all of the network for the pre-sale of the model, which should be announced on October 19th.

Fiat’s subcompact SUV is expected to compromise much of Betim’s production, with the exception of Toro, given the lack of semiconductors in the global supply chain. Thus, probably some models of the brand will have a drop in sales starting this month.

Fighting with one hand tied, Fiat – as well as other brands – will give priority to the novelty. The last major player in the market without an SUV, the Italian will spare no expenses to have the Pulse in quantity to meet demand.

Without the friendly fire of the New C3, which was for 2022, the Fiat Pulse will explore a wide range of prices and will have the attraction of the GSE 1.0 Turbo engine with 125 horsepower in gasoline and 130 horsepower in ethanol, in addition to 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm. With CVT gearbox, the crossover was announced with an average of 12.8 km / l in the city and 14.6 km / l on the road.

In addition, it will also have Sport mode with change of parameters of the powertrain and direction, Start&Stop and other technologies to reduce consumption. Another point is Uconnect multimedia with a 10-inch screen, digital cluster, automatic air conditioning, lane departure alert, pedestrian detector with automatic braking, among others.

It is also expected by the GSE Firefly 1.3 8V engine with 101 horsepower in gasoline and 109 horsepower in ethanol, weighing up to 14.2 kgfm and with manual or CVT option. Depending on the price, do you go by Pulse?

[Foto: Reprodução]