FIFA wants $1 billion from EA for use of name in game

The reason EA Sports is considering changing the name of the popular football franchise was revealed: big money. According to an article published by the newspaper The New York Times, FIFA asked for more than double the current amount to renew the license agreement that allows the developer to use the entity’s name in the series of games.

FIFA wants to receive more than US$ 1 billion every four years, the cycle established by the World Cups. Also according to the article, the entity also wants to limit the monetization of the game – something that would have been the “icing on the cake” for Electronic Arts (EA) to rethink the connection with the brand.

publicity

The text of the New York Times further explains that the federation wants to limit EA’s monetization opportunities that can be found in the game. On the other hand, the developer is studying ways to further explore ways to make money from the franchise, including “live game highlights, virtual tournaments and digital products like NFTs”.

Official ‘FIFA 22’ poster. Image: EA Sports/Publishing

The organization and the company also disagree on the extent of exclusivity rights. After disclosing that it is looking for new opportunities to raise with licenses, FIFA requested that the use of the brand by EA be “limited only to the game in itself”. The newspaper says a decision on the dispute is expected by the end of 2021.

‘FIFA 23’ but without FIFA?

The end of the agreement between FIFA and EA could end the use of the brand of the largest franchise in games of football currently, which uses the name of the entity since 1993, when it was launched with the game ‘Fifa International Soccer’. If so, the developer will have to rename the series when the current ten-year deal ends – after the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

About a week ago, EA Sports revealed that it is already exploring the idea of ​​changing the name of the franchise, making it clear that the hypothetical end of the relationship with the international football federation does not call into question the license of use of clubs and players. In other words, other contracts with organizations such as Uefa and FIFPro, the world union of players, still guarantee the use of athletes’ names and physical characteristics, as well as shields, stadiums and so on.

Read more:

The new name may be revealed still in 2021, according to the newspaper, and there is already a strong candidate: ‘EA Sports FC‘. The new title was recently revealed in a patent registered by EA and could turn out to be the future of the franchise if negotiations between the studio and FIFA do not reach a consensus.

While there is no official news about the franchise’s name change, ‘FIFA 22’ has recently been released for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. In the review (read here) made by Digital Look, we claim that the new game “evolves into the next generation of consoles with amazing graphics”.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!