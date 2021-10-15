FIFA wants to charge $1 billion from EA every four years

We now have some sense of why EA Sports is considering changing its name from FIFA, the giant football gaming franchise.

The New York Times reports that there is a dispute between EA, developers of FIFA games, and FIFA, the world football organization. The disagreement is supposedly about costs and new revenue streams.

According to the news, FIFA wants to charge $1 billion (approximately R$5.5 billion) from EA every four years to use the FIFA license in the game. In addition, the organization wants to limit EA’s monetization with the game.

FIFA wants to limit EA’s profitable opportunities to just what can be found in the game. EA wants to explore monetization, “highlights from real matches, tournaments in arena games and digital products like NFTs,” notes the NYT.

Last week, EA said it was exploring the idea of ​​renaming EA Sports’ football games. EA also said that partnering with FIFA is different from other official partnerships, meaning that losing FIFA would not result in the loss of official teams and player names. The license only gives EA the name, logo and rights to use the World Cup in the game.

This appears to be a decision that will be taken soon. EA has already registered the “EA Sports FC” trademark, which could end up being the new name of the franchise if EA and FIFA cannot reach an agreement.

For more, check out our FIFA 22 review, where we say that the game “stands out on the new generation of consoles, thanks to new features brought with Hypermotion technology”.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

