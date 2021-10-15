After deciding to go on strike from this Friday (15), unionized doctors from the municipal network of Anápolis issued a circular informing which services must be maintained during the strike.

In Emergency Care Units (UPA) professionals will only perform urgent and emergency care. Care of a different nature should be directed to Basic Health Units (UBS).

They also guarantee that they will work in the Specialized Basic Units for urgent and emergency cases. The prescription of medications for continuous and controlled use is also guaranteed.

Elective care, according to the document, is suspended until the end of the strike.

Doctors from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) and from the Regulation continue working normally.

The Union of Doctors of Anápolis (SIMEA) says it intends to answer questions about whatsApp calls (62) 3099-1760.