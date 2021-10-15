Fintechs must follow bank customer relationship rules, decides BC | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Central Bank released determinations on Thursday

The Central Bank (BC) approved a resolution on Thursday (14) that obliges consortia and payment institutions, a figure in which many fintechs fit, to adopt customer relationship policies as well as banks.

The new measure equals the requirements relating to the relationship with customers and users of all institutions regulated by BC.

“The relationship policy should guide the conduct of the institutions’ activities in accordance with the principles of ethics, responsibility, transparency and diligence, providing for the convergence of interests and the consolidation of an institutional image of credibility, security and competence”, says the note from BC.

The new requirement is expected to take effect on October 1, 2022. According to the BC, it is the time needed for the changes to be implemented.

“With this regulation, all institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank are now subject to the same requirements relating to the relationship with customers and users. With this, the aim is to improve this relationship, aligning the interests of institutions with those of their clients”, pointed out the BC.

The issue of “regulatory asymmetries” is a complaint that big banks have been making for a few years, ever since fintechs in the financial industry such as Nubank, Stone and Ebanx grew and reached millions of customers.