Fiocruz negotiates to produce for SUS a pill against Covid created by MSD – 10/15/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) is negotiating to produce for the SUS the antiviral molnupiravir, developed by the MSD pharmaceutical and appointed as one of the treatment bets in the first days of symptoms of Covid-19.

The Brazilian public laboratory is still discussing terms of the agreement with the company and is awaiting an estimate from the ministry on the demand for the medicine.

MSD announced earlier this month that tests with molnupirvir have shown good results. The oral pill reduced by about 50% the risk of hospitalization and death for patients who can develop severe forms of the disease, according to preliminary data.

The idea is to manufacture the drug in Farmanguinhos, a Fiocruz unit, in Rio de Janeiro. In a statement, the foundation said that “it is in advanced talks” with MSD “to define the best form of access to the Brazilian population and a model for technical cooperation.”

The Ministry of Health has not yet defined whether the drug will be distributed in the SUS. The folder awaits approval from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for emergency use or definitive registration of the pill.

After this step, Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS) must still assess whether the product will be offered in the public network.

Also sought after, MSD said that only the public laboratory would manifest itself on the subject.

Negotiations between the foundation and MSD on molnupiravir include the possibility of studies to assess the pill’s action against other viral infections, such as dengue and chikungunya.

There are two global phase 3 trials on the antiviral, the step that measures the product’s effectiveness. In the most advanced study, also conducted in Brazil, internal data analysis showed a reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.

“Based on available viral sequencing data (approximately 40% of participants), molnupiravir has demonstrated consistent efficacy on the gamma, delta and mu viral variants,” the foundation said of the study.

The second test will have the participation of Fiocruz. The proposal is to evaluate the use of molnupirvir as PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 among people exposed to the virus.

According to the foundation, “individuals who have been exposed to the virus will be evaluated, that is, who live with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 72 hours and are without symptoms associated with the disease, in addition to other specific criteria required in the protocol of research”.

Dr. Margareth Dalcolmo, one of the coordinators of the study at Fiocruz, said that the antiviral will not replace the vaccine, if approved.

“It works as an adjunct because it serves to prevent the virus from being infected,” she recently told sheet.

MSD —which in the US and Canada is called Merck, Sharp & Dohme— announced on the 11th that it had requested authorization for emergency use of the antiviral against Covid in the US. The pharmacist has not yet submitted the drug for analysis by Anvisa in Brazil, which should take place in the coming weeks, according to a member of the government who is in dialogue with the pharmacist.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several treatments have been tested​ for the different stages of the disease. Some drugs have been shown to be ineffective, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, while others have had limited positive effects or are still in the testing phase.

In Brazil, there are six drugs approved by Anvisa. To definitively enter the SUS list, they need to undergo an assessment by Conitec. There is room for emergency use of the products before the commission’s analysis, as long as there is approval from Anvisa, as happened with the vaccines.

The Ministry of Health said, in a statement, that among the six drugs approved by Anvisa, Regen-Cov (combination of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab), remdesivir and a combination of the drugs banlanivimab and etesevimab were demanded for evaluation by the commission.

So far, therefore, the drugs regdanvimab, sotrovimab and baricitinib have not been demanded for evaluation by the commission

According to Health members heard by sheet, there is still no forecast that these drugs will be incorporated into the SUS, but the measure is not discarded.

Anvisa and Conitec make different analyzes on the same product. The agency declares whether the treatment is safe, effective, and of quality based on clinical studies and manufacturing data. The commission says whether or not it is worth inserting the technology into the SUS.

For this, the commission observes efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety, in addition to carrying out a comparative economic evaluation of the benefits and costs related to existing technologies and their budgetary impact for the SUS.

There is still no budget reserved in Health for new technologies against Covid, but members of the ministry say they can ask the Ministry of Economy for more resources, if necessary.

Anvisa said, in a note, that in addition to the drugs already approved, there is only an application for emergency use of tofacitinib under analysis, which is awaiting compliance with the requirement made by Anvisa to the manufacturer Pfizer.