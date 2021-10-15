Fisherman captures ‘living fossil’ and intrigues scientists

A fisherman in Kansas (USA) was surprised to find that he had caught a 1.37 m and 18 kg alligatorfish in the Neosho River. The animal is not native to the region and, according to the KDWP (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, in free translation), it had not been documented there either.

Fish are often considered to be “living fossils”, as records of these animals date back almost 100 million years. They are identified, as the name demonstrates, by the similarity to alligators, as they have an elongated front part of the face.

Now, KDWP biologists are questioning how the animal got there. To biologist Connor Ossowski, who works for the agency, the capture of the animal in the river does not confirm that it is a native species.

We believe the fisherman’s information is accurate and that the fish was, in fact, caught in the Neosho River. However, this does not mean that the fish is native to that river.

The hypothesis that biologists work on is that the fish may have come from an existing population in another state – which can be confirmed with a scientific test – or that it was released after living in an aquarium. Doug Nygren, director of the KDWP Fisheries Division, explains:

It’s not unlikely that this fish was once someone’s pet or that it was bought at a pet store and then thrown into the river when it got too big.

According to the KDWP, the arrival of the animal by natural means is unlikely due to the distance to the nearest population beyond the series of dams along the river. However, research must continue.