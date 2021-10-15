Flamengo director asks Atlético-MG for severe punishment: ‘Let’s wait for the STJD’ | Flamengo



Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches – Bernardo Costa / Agência O Dia

Published 10/15/2021

Rio – After the referee of the match between Atlético-MG and Santos reported that he was under pressure from Galo’s directors in the match held last Wednesday at Mineirão, Flamengo’s Legal Vice President, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, used social media to demand a punishment from the STJD to the Minas Gerais club.

“When the host club does not provide security for the arbitration work, when they invade or try to invade the room where video arbitration is practiced, the consequence can only be one: loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors. wait for the STJD”, he fired.

At the end of the first half of the match in Minas Gerais, the executive director of Atléticoa-MG, Rodrigo Caetano, tried to invade the VAR’s room, kicking and punching the door and had to be restrained by security, after two moves that the miners found that penalties should have been awarded in his favor.

In the second half, Galo had two penalties awarded in his favor and turned the match against Santos. Leader of Brasileirão, the club from Minas Gerais has an advantage over Flamengo, however, Rubro-Negro has two games in hand.