Flamengo: Physics teachers explain Andreas Pereira’s charge, who emulated Didi’s dry sheet

Andreas Pereira’s free-kick, who hits the crossbar to finally enter the goal, contains all the elements to be classified as anthological. Firstly, by breaking the fast. Before the game against Juventude, the last time Flamengo had scored a free-kick was in June 2018, with Diego, 235 games behind. The beautiful hit on the ball, in a way, still honors a historical figure in Brazilian football: Didi, the father of the dry leaf effect, present in the midfielder’s move on Wednesday.

From the moment it leaves Andreas’ feet until it reaches the net, the ball registers a flight time of approximately 1s15. It wasn’t a goal like Petkovic’s in the 2001 Carioca final against Vasco. In that situation, the ball spun in the air so quickly that it changed the pressure around it—known in physics as the Magnus Effect. Andreas’s move was different.

— It doesn’t rotate as intensely as the Magnus effect, but the kick creates an initial rotation axis, which it maintains. He gives the ball a dry touch. It makes a trajectory called an oblique throw (when the initial move has both horizontal and vertical components). It was a very low angle, not an upward kick. He managed to slap her in which she goes down and up very fast. And she reached the maximum height right on the penalty line, more or less, ten meters from the goal – explains Ricardo Fagundes, professor of physics, Colégio Pedro II.





To achieve this effect, a very specific hit to the ball is needed. Ideally, it should be in the lower part, as Fagundes explains:

— The kick has to be taken between the inside of the foot, the side, and the instep. If you kick only with your chest, you won’t. Not with the side either. It would make a normal turn. The kick has to be given almost with the thumb. For the dry-leaf effect to occur, the ball’s initial velocity must have the same direction as its axis of rotation. There it was 90km/h.

Died in 2001, aged 72, Didi developed dry leaf as a result of an injury. In 1956, while playing for Botafogo, the midfielder got injured in a game against America. Even after the treatment, he continued to feel pain when he kicked the ball as proposed in training. When I hit in an unusual way, I noticed that I didn’t feel pain.

In 1984, he explained how he trained to achieve the ideal kick:

“I used to do a lot of fingertip exercise to strengthen my toes. So, I would cut the ball in half so it would automatically go up and down.

Didi’s most famous dry-leaf came in 1957. With a perfect free kick by Didi, Brazil defeated Peru at Maracanã and qualified for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

— These goals create this arc of unexpected trajectory by the movement that the ball gets after the kick. Due to its very elastic surface, during the kick it will deform. In the dry-leaf effect, the ball changes its trajectory as it goes up — says Thiago Tavares, professor of Physics at Colégio Teresiano.