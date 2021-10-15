Flamengo will make the second largest offer of fan tokens in the world; launch will be on the 19th

SAO PAULO – Flamengo announced that it will launch the offer of its fan token next Tuesday (19th), starting at 10:00 am (Brasilia time), on the Socios.com platform.

One and a half million tokens will be issued, which will have the code $MENGO, being the second largest Fan Token Offer (FTO) in the history of Socios.com, only behind Arsenal, in England, in addition to being the largest in Latin America . The asset’s price was set at US$ 2, and after the initial offer, the price will be defined by market fluctuations.

In a statement, Flamengo and the Chiliz platform informed that the number of fan tokens that each user can buy will be controlled, to ensure that the greatest number of fans can participate in this opportunity.

Between 10:00 and 12:00 the limit will be 100 $MENGO per user, which will be increased to 250 tokens after that time.

“Flamengo will make the largest offer of tokens in the history of Socios.com in Latin America. Our partner understood that you can’t think of anything that isn’t very big when you talk about the biggest fans in the world”, said Gustavo Oliveira, Vice President of Communication and Marketing at Flamengo.

Read also: Fan tokens and NFTs invade football with promise of happy fans and money in their pockets

“I encourage fans who do not want to miss this opportunity to have everything prepared when the FTO starts: we are expecting very high demand”, complements Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets coined in the Chiliz blockchain whose acquisition gives the owner the right to participate in promotions, polls, competitions and other activities designed by the clubs’ marketing departments and made available on Socios.com.

In Brazil, Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians already have fan tokens on the market, while São Paulo has already announced the offer, but without a date. These clubs join the more than 70 major sports organizations that have already joined the Socios.com and Chiliz fan tokens, including Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentine and Portuguese football teams.

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related