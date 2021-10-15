Flamengo’s hat hits the radio, mocks Atlético-MG on account of Menin and shoots: ‘Respecting the law is uncomfortable’

Flamengo director rebutted accusations of ‘white suitcase’ in matches against Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG and Flamengo dispute the tip of brazilian and are in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup. With that, the rivalry between the teams increased even more in the season. And the vice president of the Rio de Janeiro club, Rodrigo Dunshee, criticized the Itatiaia Radio and said the vehicle did criminal charges against Gávea’s team.

After a vehicle article about the Flamengo to be ‘turbining’ the Galo’s rivals with a white suitcase in Brasileirão, the leader of Rubro-Negro countered. He stated that it is fake news and provoked.

“Itatiaia radio, owned by Atlético, made criminal accusations against Flamengo, which will be judicially challenged. Flamengo respects the law, the budget, earns title and pays on time. This bothers a lot of people. Let’s not waste time with fakenews from people who want to appear,” he fired.

Radio Itatiaia, owned by Atlético, made criminal accusations against FLAMENGO, which will be judicially challenged. Flamengo respects the law, the budget, earns title and pays on time. This bothers a lot of people. Let’s not waste time with fake news from people who want to appear.⚫🔴 — Rodrigo Dunshee of Abranches (@roddunshee) October 14, 2021

Rubens Menin, sponsor of Atlético-MG, is the de facto owner of the radio station in Minas Gerais. In May 2021, the entrepreneur acquired 100% of the vehicle.

At Atlético-MG, Menin is the man responsible for Atlético-MG signings recently, how Hulk and Diego Costa. In addition, he is the one who kick-started the work on the Arena MRV, Galo’s new home, which should be completed in the second half of 2022.