Flamengo’s jewel is praised by a Spanish newspaper

Matheus França, Flamengo’s under-17 striker, was highlighted in the newspaper AT, from Spain, for his performances in the Copa do Brasil, being compared to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

O Flamengo it has a jewel to be cut in its base category that has already been attracting attention around the world. The newest talent is Matheus França, highlight of the under-17 team.

In the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup, against palm trees, the forward scored six goals in both matches and won the spotlight, becoming featured in the Spanish newspaper AT.

The Spanish daily, in addition to highlighting his achievements, also cited his inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo, for its professionalism, in addition to making a brief comparison between the two.

“In certain respects, he looks like the player of Manchester United. He has this ability to score, despite starting most of the time on the wings and a highly developed physique,” ​​he wrote.

The newspaper also highlighted other names from Flamengo, such as Victor Hugo and Petterson, as well as remembering that, in 2020, the sub-17 of the Fluminense was that revealed names for European football, such as Kayky and Metinho.

Matheus França had his contract renewed with Fla until 2027, with a termination clause of 100 million euros (about R$ 639 million at the current price).