Flávio Bolsonaro takes 2nd dose in Brasília and is booed







Senator Flávio Bolsonaro at the Congress 6/16/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

After the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, affirming that he will not take the vaccine against covid-19, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), son “01” of the head of the Planalto, took the second dose of the immunizing agent. He was booed while passing through a health unit in Brasília, this Thursday (14).

According to videos posted by netizens on social networks, the senator was called a “fucker”, “milician” and “genocide” by people who were in the place.

The congressman went to a health unit in Asa Sul, in the federal capital, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

There were also shouts of “Out, Bolsonaro” while the two were at the vaccination post.

Unlike the first dose, when he received the vaccine from the Minister of Health, Flávio Bolsonaro did not post videos or photos of the second dose on social networks until late this Thursday afternoon.

In the Senate, Flávio has defended his father’s government amid the weariness of Covid’s CPI and attributed to the federal executive the merit for vaccinating the population.

The government, however, is being investigated in the commission for failure to ignore offers from major labs last year.