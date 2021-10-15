For back wages, Cruzeiro players announce strike

Cruzeiro players informed this Wednesday (13) that they went on strike due to the delay in the payment of salaries. In a statement released jointly on social networks, the athletes state that they are paralyzing activities “in voice to all employees who love the Club and are helpless”.

In the document, entitled “Letter to the Blue Nation”, Cruzeiro players claim that they suffered six months of back wages in 2021, “which demonstrates the precarious financial situation to which all employees are exposed”.

The Minas Gerais club faces crisis since 2019, when it was relegated to Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Since then, Cruzeiro has failed to return to the elite of Brazilian football, and is currently ranked 11th in the second division, nine points behind the G-4.

According to the athletes, “there are still financial issues for the year 2020”. “Unfortunately, the way athletes and employees are being managed became intolerable and unjustifiable,” they wrote.

After the game against Botafogo this Tuesday (12), the players did not return to the training center and did not announce their return to activities this Thursday (14). Cruzeiro’s next game happens only next Friday (22), against Avaí.

Sought by CNN, the club said it is still dealing with the matter internally and should release a position soon.