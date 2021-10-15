For the first time, an Itapemirim flight will take off with an all-female crew





Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos is organizing a special flight for October 19th, made up of a crew made up exclusively of women. In addition to promoting the female presence in aviation, the flight will also aim to raise awareness about preventing and combating breast cancer, in the middle of Pink October.

The flight on which the action will take place will be the 8I-5303, which leaves at 11:45 am from Guarulhos and has Florianópolis as its destination.

To highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, airlines around the world “dress” in pink during the month of October and carry out special actions that encourage women to act in the prevention and fight against the disease.

The rates are higher in the more developed regions (South and Southeast) and the lowest is observed in the North region. In 2021, it is estimated that 66,280 new cases of the disease will occur, which is equivalent to an incidence rate of 43.74 cases per 100,000 women (INCA, 2020). The incidence of breast cancer tends to grow progressively after the age of 40, as does the mortality from this neoplasm.

The disease has great chances of cure if detected early.



