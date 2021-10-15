Ford Focus 2022 arrives in Europe updated and more sophisticated

The Ford Focus 2022 hits the European market with changes in its look and also new technologies, including new headlights, remote upgrade, multimedia with a larger screen and Powershift transmission with seven speeds connected to a 48-volt hybrid system.

Focus 2022 now has a new visual update that made the current generation more sophisticated. The front displaying a new layout of the headlights that arrive with dynamic pixel LEDs, being more efficient in the projection of light while driving.

The grille is also new, being bigger and more aggressive, with revised bumpers, as well as LED flashlights with a renewed design. The alloy wheels were also redesigned. Inside, the biggest news is the multimedia SYNC4 with 13.2 inch screen and Power Up remote update.

In addition, because it is so big, the screen ended up encompassing the climate controls, which are no longer physical. Changes in the pattern of fabrics were also applied to the Ford Focus 2022. Another novelty is the new Powershift transmission with seven speeds with a 48-volt micro-hybrid system.

The new automated gearbox allows for greater efficiency and is used with the EcoBoost 1.0 engine of 125 or 155 horsepower, the most powerful currently available. The Focus 2022 also has options with an EcoBoost 1.0 engine without MHEV system, in this case with 100 or 125 horsepower.

The EcoBlue 1.5 diesel is offered with 95 or 120 horsepower, as well as a six-speed manual transmission option. With expanded content in Titanium, ST-Line and Active versions. Roelant de Waard, general manager of Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe, says:

“The Ford Focus is a success story with more than 20 years of construction and its appeal has always been based on providing an eye-catching design and first-class driving dynamics.” He adds: “With the next-generation SYNC 4 adding Connected Navigation with the industry’s largest screen, new Focus customers will enjoy an enhanced digital experience that fits seamlessly into their lives.”

Ford Focus 2022 – Photo Gallery