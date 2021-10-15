Former Globo comedian to win weekly show on Band

Band is investing heavily in its new programming schedule, which should debut in January 2022. After hiring Fausto Silva, from the confirmation of a new season of “O Aprendiz” and from casting Zeca Camargo to a new game show, the São Paulo network will also bet on humor. For this, the Saad channel hired Leandro Hassum, a former Globo humorist who also worked on Netflix.

The artist, who hosted “Os Cara de Pau” on the Marinho radio station, a Sunday comedy program that also had Marcius Melhem in the cast, will have a weekly comedy program on Band. The information was provided by reporter Cleo Guimarães, from Veja magazine. According to the report, he is already making small adjustments to the format of the attraction, which is scheduled to debut at the beginning of next year.

Hassum worked at Globo for 21 years. During this period, he acted in several films that were successful at the box office, such as “Until Luck Separates Us” (2012), “O Candidato Honesto” (2014), “Dona Flor and her Two Husbands” (2017), among others. He left the Rio station in 2019. Shortly thereafter, he signed a contract with the pay channel TNT, where he headed the talk-show “Tá Pago”.

After that, the comedian made a Christmas movie for the Netflix streaming platform. The feature film “Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem”, released in December last year and starring Hassum, was watched in 26 million points around the world and was among the most watched productions on Netflix in several countries, such as Brazil, Portugal , Germany and Switzerland.

Also according to the Veja report, Leandro Hassum’s program, which does not yet have a defined name, is part of the Band’s management strategy to fight for second place in audience in 2022, with attractions such as a game show weekly hosted by Zeca Camargo and the new daily program by Fausto Silva, both of whom have also worked at Globo.

Schedule changes

The Band’s management is striding to take Faustão’s new program off the drawing board and put it on air as soon as possible. According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7 portal, “Faustão na Band”, as already announced, will be shown from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm. Thus, the Saad broadcaster will finally take the RR Soares pastos program out of prime time.

Also according to Ricco, initially, the program will be recorded hours before its airing and will not be live. The columnist also stated that the daily Fausto Silva attraction should debut on the Band on January 17th. Recently, the broadcaster requested new records from INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property). In addition to “FAUSTOP”, the Band registered the following brands: “Embromation”, “Grana ou Fama”, “Mundo Doido”, “Na Pista do Sucesso” and “Reino da Bicharada”.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the names registered may be possible attractions of the program. Still in 2022, the Band prepares the debut of “The 1001 Questions” program, game show which will also be featured on the channel’s nights. Still in the first quarter, Roberto Justus should return to television, with “O Contratado”, a new name for “O Aprendiz”.