Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized; cause was not revealed

WASHINGTON – Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, a spokesman announced late Thursday. According to Angel Urena, Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine, Southern California. The reason was not given.

“He is recovering, in a good mood, and is extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff, who provide him with excellent care”, tuitor Urena without giving further details.





According to a medical report reproduced by Urena on the networks, Clinton was admitted to the hospital two days ago to monitor and treat the infection. He remains hospitalized, but his “rate of white blood cells is decreasing and is responding well to antibiotics”, detailed the text signed by doctors Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack.

Amin and Bardack are in contact with Clinton’s medical staff, they reported through their spokesperson. “We hope to send him home soon,” they concluded, without offering any forecasts for a rise.

Clinton, a native of Arkansas, was the 42nd president of the United States between 1993 and 2001. He has been married since 1975 to Hillaty Clinton, former US secretary of state (2009-2013) and Democratic Party candidate for president at 2016 election.