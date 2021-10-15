Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized for Infection, Spokesperson Says | World

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton was hospitalized because of an infection. The information was released by his spokesman, who said the 75-year-old politician was admitted to a hospital in the city of Irvine, California, for treatment on Tuesday (12).

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena also noted that Clinton is not with Covid-19, but did not detail what kind of infection the Democrat had.

Clinton participated in the Covid vaccination campaign alongside Bush and Obama

The senator who said that Brazilians enter the US with ‘Gucci scholarships’

In a statement sent by the University of California hospital, doctors Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack explain that the former president was diagnosed with an infection and that he was hospitalized to be closely monitored and receive antibiotics.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is dropping and he is responding well to antibiotics. The team is in direct contact with the former president’s medical team in New York, including his cardiologist.”

He is recovering, is doing well and is grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who are taking very good care of him,” said the spokesman.

Bill Clinton was the 42nd president of the United States for two terms, between 1993 and 2001, interrupting a streak of three consecutive terms for the Republican Party.