Formula 1 confirms 23-stage schedule without China, but with Miami

Formula 1 has a calendar set for 2022, the year in which it starts to live under a new regulation. The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) published this Friday (15), after a meeting of the World Council, the 23 stages that will make up next year’s season. Again, the long lineup of the biggest category in motor sport foresees triple rounds and some news. The Miami GP, which is making its debut in the category, and the lack of information about the sprint races draw attention.

The championship will start in March, on the 20th, with the stage in Bahrain, as it happened this year, when, once again, Australia could not host the opening of F1, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic . The dispute will extend until November 20th, with the Abu Dhabi GP. The Brazilian race, in Interlagos, is scheduled for the 13th of the same month and will be the penultimate race in 2022.

After the race in Sakhir, the season travels to Saudi Arabia on March 27th, returns to Australia on April 10th and then Emilia-Romagna in Imola on the 24th of the fourth month of the year. The city of Miami, in the United States, makes its debut on May 8 – but with asterisks indicating that there is still no FIA approval for the track. F1 then returns to the Old Continent, when the Spanish GP takes place, on May 22nd.

Miami enters the F1 calendar from 2022 (Photo: Reproduction)

At the end of the same month, the Monaco GP will be played, which will have a different schedule, with free practice on Fridays and no longer on Thursdays. After the race on the streets of the Principality, Formula 1 has the Azerbaijani GP, on June 12th, and the Canadian GP, ​​on the 19th of the sixth month.

The calendar then comprises a two-week break to face its first triple round: July 3rd with the British GP, July 10th with the Austrian GP and July 17th with the French GP. Two weeks later, it leaves for Hungary and runs on July 31 before heading to summer vacation.

When it comes back from the four-week period, F1 will face two more triple rounds almost in a row: August 28th with the Belgian GP, ​​September 4th with the Netherlands GP and September 11th with the Italian GP. Two weeks then separate the second series from the third series of three consecutive races in the year: 25th of September with the Russian GP — the last of F1 in Sochi before moving to St. Petersburg in 2023 — 2nd of October with the GP of Singapore and October 9th with the Japan GP.

The calendar moves on to the finals with the US GP on October 23rd and the Mexico City GP on October 30th, before traveling to Brazil and Abu Dhabi. It is worth remembering that this is a provisional calendar and is therefore still subject to change. At least for the time being, F1 hasn’t released anything concrete about sprint racing or the pre-season.

“The 2022 season will follow after two years of modified Formula 1 calendars, in which, because of the new coronavirus pandemic, we only had 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021. It’s a huge achievement for the sport. It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines,” said F1 in an official statement.

“The pandemic continued to present challenges for the 2021 season, but the category showed its ability to react and adapt to the challenges that arose. While we expect the incidence of the new coronavirus to decrease further in the coming months for everyone around the world, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and work in collaboration with promoters and national authorities,” he added.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO, also spoke about the official calendar: “We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for F1 with unprecedented regulations and new cars for next season, that will be designed to promote more disputed races”, he said.

“This season has been amazing so far, with huge battles on the track, with the crowd watching and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic. We’re looking forward to getting more fans next season and hopefully 2022 will be more normal than what we’ve experienced in the last two years,” he added.

“We are delighted with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport, and we believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022, with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic sites. The pandemic is still happening and, therefore, we will remain vigilant and safe to protect all our personnel and the countries we will visit,” he concluded.

F1 hasn’t mentioned sprint racing for now (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1, Calendar 2022: