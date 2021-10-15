Fortaleza sees a chance of qualifying for Libertadores to rise to almost 80% after winning Grêmio – Jogada

The 1-0 victory over Grêmio made the strength to remain firm in the G-4 of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, now occupying the 3rd place, and also considerably increased the chance of conquering the main objective of the club in the season: the classification for the Libertadores Cup It’s getting closer.

After the triumph over the gauchos, Tricolor has an almost 80% chance of getting a place in the main competition on the continent. To be more precise, the updated number is 78.7%, according to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), a specialist in football statistics.

Leão do Pici, which has 42 points after 26 rounds, is only behind Atlético-MG and Flamengo, which are the two teams that continue fighting for the title of Brasileirão.

The Fortaleza campaign is historic. Tricolor is the team with the most rounds within the G-4 in this edition of the Brasileirão and has already surpassed the score achieved in the 2020 season.

The next challenge for the team led by Juan Pablo Vojvoda will be this Saturday (16), at 7 pm, against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. The team from Santa Catarina is in the lantern of the competition and practically relegated.