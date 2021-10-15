From the national team, Edenilson vibrates with Inter and praises Yuri Alberto with the same phrase as Rafinha in Grêmio’s “samba”

Serving the Brazilian team, which today faces Uruguay at home at 9:30 pm for the qualifiers, Edenilson has managed to keep up with Inter, who beat América-MG by 3×1 in Beira-Rio for the Brasileirão this Wednesday . On social networks, he did not miss the chance to play by “repeating” a compliment from Grêmio player Rafinha to Yuri Alberto, who scored one of the goals against the miners.

After the Grêmio title over Inter at Gauchão in 2021, Rafinha commanded a pagoda roda in the Arena and made fun of Yuri Alberto – both fought during the match and were expelled early on. In one of the verses, the lateral sings that “Yuri Alberto is good people, Yuri Alberto is sensational”.

We agree, Rafinha! Yuri Alberto is AWESOME. pic.twitter.com/Kn9JM6V4N9 — Letícia Bellinaso 🇵🇪 (@lebellinaso) October 10, 2021

On Instagram, Edenilson “copied” the Grêmio player’s phrase to congratulate Yuri for the great moment he’s been experiencing:

With four goals in the last two games, Yuri became the isolated top scorer of the Brasileirão, overtaking Hulk and Gilberto. Now, colorado has 11 goals scored in the campaign.

“This environment is wonderful. Thank the fans for what they are doing for us. I didn’t play a good game today. But when I got the chance, I did. I just have to thank you for the stage here at Inter. Even before the goal came out, I was thinking: “Wow, today I’m breaking the negative, they’ll take me out soon” (laughs). But thank God I managed to score. I have never been top scorer in a professional championship and this is very special here”, joked the player after the last game.

With Yuri Alberto and the return of Edenilson, Inter will visit Palmeiras on Sunday at 4 pm.