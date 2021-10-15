Future Ibovespa operates between slight gains and losses and returns to detach itself from abroad; dollar falls

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – After closing in a slight drop the day before, the Ibovespa future starts trading this Friday (15th) practically stable, between the positive performance of the international markets and the concern with the domestic environment, especially with the fiscal scenario, amid to reports of a possible extension of emergency assistance.

In this session, the highlights are still on the release of the Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank (IBC-Br) of August, considered a monthly preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Central Bank.

In August, the indicator dropped 0.15%, a result worse than expected, according to consensus Refinitive, down 0.05% in the monthly comparison. In relation to the same month of 2020, there was an increase of 4.74%.

Also pay attention to the expiration of stock options, which can add volatility to the main stocks on the Ibovespa.

Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 opened practically stable, and at 9:09 am (Brasília time) it had a positive variation of 0.06% to 114,715 points.

The commercial dollar operates in fall, of 0.46%, to R$ 5.490 in the purchase and sale. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021, in turn, retreated 0.57% to R$5.497.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose almost five basis points, to 9.18%; DI for January 2025 was up four basis points at 10.10%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a positive change of around three basis points, at 10.49%.

Abroad, optimism is boosted by the season of corporate balance sheets on Wall Street, with the release of above-expected bank results, which managed to cheer investors amid concerns of rising inflation. Next week, the market will learn third-quarter numbers from other sectors, including names like Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla and Intel.

US stocks also rose on Thursday amid the first drop in claims for unemployment insurance – it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the indicator has fallen below 300,000 – and with the consumer price index rising less than expected.

This Friday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures indices of the United States operate up up to 0.5%, signaling a positive day for the American stock exchanges.

Today, traders monitor US retail sales data in addition to Goldman Sachs figures for the quarter ended September.

In Europe, stock exchanges also show gains this morning. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 0.35%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) was up 0.20% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) rose 0.34%.

In Asia, stocks were mostly up on Friday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which rose 4.71% after posting strong results for the third quarter, in particular.

Still prominent in the region, China’s central bank broke its silence on the Evergrande developer crisis by saying that the risks to the financial system arising from the developer’s problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spread.

Check out the corporate radar of the day below:

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Yesterday, after President Jair Bolsonaro said he wanted to privatize Petrobras, Vice President Hamilton Mourão was in favor of the sale of the state-owned company. “In the future, Petrobras will have to be placed on the market so that we break this monopoly structure, which in the end ends up harming the country,” said the general.

In the morning, in an interview with a Pernambuco radio station, the chief executive mentioned the desire to sell the company amid the government’s difficulty in containing the rise in fuel prices. “It’s very easy, ‘gas increased, Bolsonaro’s fault’. I want, I already want to privatize Petrobras”, he said.

GPA (PCAR3) and Assaí (ASAI3)

GPA announced the sale of 71 commercial points, installed in several states, to Assaí. According to the relevant fact, the transaction involves an estimated amount to be received by GPA of R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024.

Additionally, GPA signed another memorandum with a real estate fund, with the intervention and guarantee of Assaí, regulating the sale of 17 properties owned by GPA.

In this case, the estimated sale price of these properties is R$1.2 billion, and will be paid by the real estate fund to GPA. Simultaneously, Assaí also signed another memorandum with the real estate fund regulating the lease, after completion of the transaction, of the properties acquired by the Fundo para Assaí, for a period of 20 years, renewable for the same period.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

The energy transmission company in Goiás (Celg T) was purchased by the Small Hydroelectric Plant, which is controlled by EDP Brasil, for the amount of R$ 1.977 billion, with a premium of 80.1%.

The minimum bid to buy the company was R$ 1.097 billion.

With this, EDP added three more transmission concessionaires to its portfolio, which add up to 756 kilometers of lines and 14 substations.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB3; ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) to replace the monthly dividends for November and December this year.

According to the bank, the net value will be R$0.015 per share and will be based on the shareholdings of October 29th and November 30th. Thus, the net value per share, considering the two accrual of monthly earnings, will add up to R$0.030.

Itaú also approved the payment of interest on supplementary capital, in the net amount of R$0.224868 per share. The total amount to be distributed will be R$ 2.199 billion, net of taxes, paid until April 30, 2022, with accounting credit on November 26, 2021, based on the final shareholding position registered on November 19 of 2021.

PDG (PDGR3)

Construction company PDG, which was considered the leader in the civil construction market in Brazil, at the beginning of the last decade, left its judicial recovery process.

According to relevant fact, the closing of the process was handed down by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Judicial District of the Capital of São Paulo this Thursday (14).

“The Judicial Reorganization allowed the PDG Group to restructure a liability of more than R$5.3 billion before more than 22,000 creditors”, he informed.

Thus, according to the judgment, PDG fulfilled all the obligations provided for in the judicial reorganization plan and its amendment, approved respectively in 2017 and 2020.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional registered the 5th record in net sales in the last 6 quarters, reaching R$ 643 million, an increase of 40.2% on an annual basis.

In the nine-month period of 2021, net sales reached R$1.8 billion, an increase of 53% over the same period in 2020.

Tent (TEND3)

Tenda’s net sales (TEND3) ended 3Q21 at R$770 million, up 4% in the year. In the first nine months of 2021, net sales totaled R$2.3 billion, which reflects an increase of 33%. In the quarter, the company’s VSO was 33% while in the year it reached 60%.

Tenda launched 11 projects in 3Q21, totaling R$634 million, down 36% in the year. In the accumulated, 41 projects were launched, with a PSV of R$2.2 billion, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year.

INR (RNDI3)

RNI’s net sales for 3Q21 totaled R$149 million, 8% higher year-on-year. In the nine months of 2021, the company registered R$ 481 million in net sales, 26% higher than the first nine months of last year.

Lavvi (LAVV3)

Lavvi’s net pre-sales (LAVV3) in the third quarter of 2021 totaled R$192 million, up 469% year-on-year. Year-to-date, net sales totaled R$785 million, 965% above the volume sold over the first nine months of 2020.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro informed that a cyber attack caused instability in its service channels and in some of its systems.

“The company promptly activated all security protocols and, since 3 pm, has been gradually restoring its environment and continues working to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” the company informed in a note.

The text also informs that, “so far, no data leakage of the company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners has been identified, including any personal data”.

