G7 leaders set guidelines for central bank digital currencies

The Group of Seven Advanced Economies (G7) said on Wednesday (13) that any digital currency issued by a central bank must “support and not harm” the bank’s ability to fulfill its mandate of monetary and financial stability, and must also meet strict standards.

If issued, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would complement cash and could act as a safe, liquid settlement asset and an anchor for the payments system, the G7 countries said after the Wednesday meeting.

But coins must be issued in a way that does not infringe central bank orders and meets strict standards of privacy, transparency and accountability for protecting user data, they said.

“Any central bank digital currency (CBDC) must be based on long-standing public commitments to transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance,” the group’s financial leaders said in a statement.

While CBDCs can increase cross-border payments, the G7 countries said they have “a shared responsibility to minimize harmful repercussions to the international monetary and financial system.”

Global central banks have stepped up efforts to develop their own digital currencies to modernize financial systems and speed up domestic and international payments.

THE China has led the process of issuing a digital currency, while the G7 central banks have been working to define common standards for the issuance of CBDCs as some proceed with the experiments.