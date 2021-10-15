Galvão Bueno tries to portray himself and exalts Neymar’s plays in the match

by

Galvão Bueno
Galvão Bueno spoke about Neymar’s performance and praised him (Image: Reproduction / SporTV)

Galvão Bueno showed a very different posture and praised the performance of Neymar Jr in the 4-1 rout of the Brazilian team against Uruguay, in this Thursday (14). The narrator’s laudatory commentary came just days after a controversial audio leak of it.

The Globo presenter highlighted the role of shirt 10, who scored a goal and gave two assists in the triumph. “He [Neymar] was the expected leader. He made a great performance, more in the first half than in the second. But the whole team played well”, commented Galvão, after the end of the match.

Caio Ribeiro also commented on the Selection: “Brazil won and convinced. When we ask for Raphinha, Antony… these kids have a lot of room for growth. We don’t know where they can go”.

“The most important thing is that this team has a lot of room for improvement, from what we saw with the arrival of the kids,” added Junior.

Last Sunday (10), whoever was watching Globo’s broadcast of the tie between Brazil and Colombia for the World Cup qualifiers, was taken by surprise with a live curse. That’s because, at the end of football, there was a leaked audio in which it seems that Galvão Bueno calls Neymar an “idiot”.

The moment went viral on social media throughout last night. The curse was heard when Eric Faria, straight from the stadium in Colombia, informed the narrator that the Brazilian national team ace left the field as soon as the referee gave the final whistle, while the other players continued on the field “greeting each other”.

Right after the reporter talks about Neymar, it’s possible to hear someone drop an “idiot”. From the voice and the moment of interlocution, internet users deduce that it was Galvão. It is not possible, however, to believe that the comment is a criticism of shirt 10.

Check out the repercussion:

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is an editor and columnist for RD1. It is on social networks at @luizfabio_ca and can also be via email [email protected]