Galvão Bueno tries to portray himself and exalts Neymar’s plays in the match

Galvão Bueno showed a very different posture and praised the performance of Neymar Jr in the 4-1 rout of the Brazilian team against Uruguay, in this Thursday (14). The narrator’s laudatory commentary came just days after a controversial audio leak of it.

The Globo presenter highlighted the role of shirt 10, who scored a goal and gave two assists in the triumph. “He [Neymar] was the expected leader. He made a great performance, more in the first half than in the second. But the whole team played well”, commented Galvão, after the end of the match.

Caio Ribeiro also commented on the Selection: “Brazil won and convinced. When we ask for Raphinha, Antony… these kids have a lot of room for growth. We don’t know where they can go”.

“The most important thing is that this team has a lot of room for improvement, from what we saw with the arrival of the kids,” added Junior.

Last Sunday (10), whoever was watching Globo’s broadcast of the tie between Brazil and Colombia for the World Cup qualifiers, was taken by surprise with a live curse. That’s because, at the end of football, there was a leaked audio in which it seems that Galvão Bueno calls Neymar an “idiot”.

The moment went viral on social media throughout last night. The curse was heard when Eric Faria, straight from the stadium in Colombia, informed the narrator that the Brazilian national team ace left the field as soon as the referee gave the final whistle, while the other players continued on the field “greeting each other”.

Right after the reporter talks about Neymar, it’s possible to hear someone drop an “idiot”. From the voice and the moment of interlocution, internet users deduce that it was Galvão. It is not possible, however, to believe that the comment is a criticism of shirt 10.

Check out the repercussion:

And the combo came!

Result and show!

Tite was bold!

All played well!

Neymar and Raphinha put on a show!

A player’s best response is always on the field!! pic.twitter.com/lTeIfhWc5W — Galvão Bueno (@galvaobueno) October 15, 2021

Neymar SIMPLY participated in the 4 GOLS of the selection. Bad day for Galvão Bueno, Casagrande and co. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rrQJLpKkez — damn, it’s bryan (@paivagustavo_) October 15, 2021

It’s great to see idiot Galvão Bueno embarrassed at having to talk about Neymar and the crowd screaming Neymar, Neymar, Neymar #BRAxURU pic.twitter.com/6kHNM5j3tQ — Taíss (@TaissAlvess) October 15, 2021

More criticizes the neymar Galvão bueno his manhole mouth #NeyDay pic.twitter.com/FPJdGMCNzs — jeff (@JeffyuriYuri) October 15, 2021

Galvão Bueno praising Neymar I automatically: fake pic.twitter.com/jRrr89TQhZ — mean and passionate 🙅🏽‍♂️ (@fillipy_8) October 15, 2021