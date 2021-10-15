Gasoline will drop and revenue will fall, analyst predicts on new ICMS on fuel | Renato Igor

The doctor in tax law Ricardo Anderle believes that the project approved by the Chamber of Deputies and that changes the calculation of fuel taxation will cause a drop in the value of service stations, but, on the other hand, the States will feel the drop in revenue. In an interview to the CBN Total program this Thursday (14), he analyzed the change as positive and sees no relationship between the reduction of the fuel tax and a stimulus to more economic activity.

The proposal establishes that the ICMS charged in each state will be calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. Currently, a survey is carried out every month to determine the Weighted Average Price for the Final Consumer (PMPF), which is validated by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) by all states. This procedure is standardized and does not depend on who exercises management in the States.

By setting the reference price for two years, the intention is to protect the consumer from market fluctuations. It is estimated at a reduction of 7 to 8% for the consumer.

To be valid, the text still needs to pass through the Senate. The National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) stated, in a note, that, if approved, the project should impact the reduction of R$ 24 billion in state finances and loss of R$ 6 billion to municipalities.

Listen to the interview with the doctor in tax law, Ricardo Anderle:

