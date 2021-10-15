‘GDP preview’ drops 0.15% in August; in 12 months accumulates an increase of 3.99%

After two months of high, the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity of the Central Bank), considered an informal “preview” of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), registered a drop of 0.15% in August, compared to the previous month . The data was released today by the Central Bank.

The drop was worse than expected by analysts interviewed by the Reuters news agency, who predicted a 0.05% decline in the month.

Compared to August of last year, the level of activity in the Brazilian economy increased by 4.74%. In 2021, the IBC-Br accumulates an increase of 6.41%. In 12 months, 3.99%.

Against a backdrop of high inflation and unemployment, rising costs and supply constraints, as well as a rise in the benchmark interest rate, activity returned to the red in August for the first time since May.

Added to this, the Central Bank strongly revised the July result downwards, from an increase of 0.6% to just 0.23%.

Retreat from economic activity

The scenario is still one of strong uncertainties and political noise, with the election year getting closer and closer, and the country has been registering an even worsening in consumer and business confidence, despite the advance of vaccination against covid-19. The BC started to see GDP growth this year of 4.7%, a reduction compared to the previous forecast of 4.6% before. In its first projection for the economy in 2022, it calculated an increase of 2.1%. The BC warned that the cycle of raising the basic interest rate conducted to tame an inflation described as “intense and widespread” will affect activity next year. Experts have also been worsening their scenario for Brazilian GDP growth for both 2021 and 2022, seeing growth rates of 5.04% and 1.54% respectively, according to BC’s Focus survey.

Negative performance of retail and services

Amid high inflation, the performance of broad retail (-2.5%) disappointed expectations, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicator. The industry’s behavior (-0.7%) was also below expectations due to the problems in the global supply chain.

On the other hand, the volume of services provided was slightly higher than expected (0.5%) amid the advance of vaccination against covid-19 and the process of reopening the economy.

From July to August, the activity index calculated by the BC increased from 139.44 points to 139.23 points in the seasonally adjusted series. This is the lowest level since June this year (139.12 points).

Understand the IBC-Br

The BC indicator is seen by the market as an anticipation of the GDP result. It is released monthly by the Central Bank, while the GDP is released every three months by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The IBC-Br serves as a basis for investors and companies to adopt short-term measures. However, it does not necessarily reflect the annual result of GDP and, at times, it is quite distant.

The BC indicator takes into account the trajectory of variables considered as good indicators for the performance of the sectors of the economy (agriculture, industry and services).

The estimate incorporates the estimated production for the three sectors, plus taxes on products. The GDP calculated by IBGE is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country during a certain period.

*With Estadão Content and Reuters