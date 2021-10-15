GeForce Now arrives in Brazil: see games, service requirements and prices | Games

GeForce Now, cloud gaming service from nvidia , officially arrived in Brazil this Thursday (14), including a free plan option, with a waiting list and a limit of 30 minutes per session to try the platform. different from Xbox Cloud Gaming , GeForce Now uses the games already purchased by the user on platforms like steam , Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect and transmits them to other devices, using RTX cards with Ray Tracing and DLSS for better quality games on paid plans.

At first, the service has approximately 800 supported games, including popular names like cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Apex Legends, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fortnite, between others. Check out below everything about the launch of GeForce Now in Brazil.

GeForce Now’s idea is to make games that users already have in their libraries run in the best possible graphics quality – even on weaker devices, including Windows, Mac OS, Android and Chrome and Safari browsers (iPhone and iPad). One must be aware that games must be compatible with the service, however.

In Brazil, it is possible to try a free plan that brings sessions limited to 30 minutes in duration, which run on machines based on GTX cards. The Prioritário plan, which is paid, uses RTX cards with DLSS support and offers longer gaming sessions, in addition to faster access to servers. See the plans below:

Free Subscription (GTX) : 30 minutes of gameplay before re-joining;

: 30 minutes of gameplay before re-joining; Priority Subscription (RTX) : R$ 44.99 per month, with longer game sessions and Ray Tracing;

: R$ 44.99 per month, with longer game sessions and Ray Tracing; Six-month Priority Subscription (RTX): R$ 242.99 every six months.

It is worth noting that the paid plan is not queue free. Depending on the game selected by the user, if there is a lot of demand, it is likely that it will still have to wait a few minutes before starting the game.

O TechAll has contacted Nvidia’s staff to find out the exact duration of each gameplay session in the Priority plan and will update that story as soon as it gets a response.

The big requirement of GeForce Now is the Internet connection. According to the official website in English, you must have at least a connection with 15 Mb/s speed for games at 720p and 60 fps or 25 Mb/s for 1080p and 60 fps.

The service also supports the use of USB keyboards and mice, in addition to Xbox 360, Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers. Any controls that work in Direct Input mode should also work. Check out the list of requirements below.

GeForce Now Requirements – PC Requirements Windows Processor Dual core CPU or more at 2GHz Memory at least 4 GB of RAM Video card GeForce GTX 600 or Radeon HD 3000 series with DirectX 11 support

Requirements GeForce Now – Safari Requirements macOS iOS Version 10.10 or greater iOS 14.2 or greater

GeForce Now Requirements – Android Requirements Android Version Android 5.0 or higher Memory 2 GB RAM

Nvidia’s official website has a complete list of games accepted by the streaming service. It uses the player’s own library on some of the supported platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, so you must have purchased the desired game to take advantage of GeForce Now.

The catalog ranges from indie games to large triple-A productions, including Among Us, League of Legends, CS:GO, Control, Dead By Daylight, Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and much more. There are more than 800 titles available.

