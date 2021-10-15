GeForce Now arrives in Brazil with free plan option

THE nvidia and the abya announced the official arrival of the cloud gaming service (popularized as “game streaming”) GeForce Now in Brazil this Thursday (14). The platform will be launched with free plan options (with queue) or monthly and semi-annual subscription. The information was initially reported by the Newspaper of the Games and confirmed by Digital Look.

The service can be played via PC and mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, without the need for grandiose specifications – since the games are in the cloud, working in a similar way to Xbox’s xCloud (which, interestingly, also reached the country recently). The big difference is that GeForce Now offers free-to-play and a completely no-cost plan.

Nvidia’s advisors confirmed that the platform arrives in the country with three different plans:

free plan : with more limited queue and graphics streaming (GTX);

: with more limited queue and graphics streaming (GTX); Monthly plan : R$ 44.50/month without waiting queue and RTX graphics;

: R$ 44.50/month without waiting queue and RTX graphics; semester plan: R$ 243 per semester (which is equivalent to R$ 40.50/month) without waiting queue and RTX graphics

GeForce Now arrives in Brazil this Thursday (14) and will have a free plan. Image: Disclosure

In the United States (USA), for comparison purposes, the monthly plan is US$9.99 (approximately R$54) and the annual (non-semester) is US$99 (approximately R$543).

It is worth mentioning that the free version of GeForce Now in Brazil offers game sessions of up to one hour and a waiting line to access the servers, as well as graphics options based on the old GTX cards, without optimizing technologies, such as ray tracing and DLSS – available to anyone willing to pay.

The service’s paid plan, in turn, has sessions of up to six hours and priority servers, in addition to the aforementioned RTX technologies.

In Brazil, the service arrives through the company Abya, focused on cloud gaming and which closed an agreement with Nvidia to bring the platform to Latin America. The service, announced in April, had limited beta testing until September.

GeForce Now can be downloaded from the official website (where you can check more information) and it has applications (apps) for different Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and Android 5.0; and iOS with Safari browser 14.2 (or iPadOS 13). On computers (Windows 7 or higher), the recommended connection is at least 15 MB/s to run games at 720p at 60 frames per second and 25 MB/s for 1080p and 60 fps.

Compatible with over 1,000 games, GeForce Now allows users to play games from PC on Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect on any compatible computer, tablet and smartphone via the cloud, with the quality and performance of high quality computers.

Among the titles currently available in the Brazilian collection are games like ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, ‘Fortnite’, ‘Apex Legends’, ‘The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition’, ‘Rocket League’, ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’, ‘ Valheim’, ‘Outriders’ – among many other popular titles.

‘Far Cry 6’ arrives at GeForce Now in October. Image: Ubisoft/Disclosure

According to Nvidia, there are 23 new titles in total coming to the cloud over the course of October, including releases like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Far Cry 6’. Check out the full list of games coming to service later this month:

‘Far Cry 6’

‘FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch’

‘PC Building Simulator’

‘The Bus’

‘Going Medieval’

‘Gone Home’

‘Space Haven’

‘Buccaneers!’

‘Disciples: Liberation’

‘Fire Commander’

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

‘Riders Republic’

‘The Riftbreaker’

‘Sword and Fairy 7’

‘The Unliving’

‘The Forgotten City’

‘Gone Home’

‘Hide and Shriek’

‘The Last Friend’

‘Legend of Keepers’

‘Paradise Killer’

‘STEINS;GATE 0’

‘Townscaper’

