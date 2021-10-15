GeForce Now: demand exceeds expectations and subscriptions are suspended

Anyone who has already joined the service can continue using it normally

Geforce Now was officially launched here in Brazil yesterday (14) and, after an “unexpected” amount of simultaneous access that filled the server for the service, ABYA announced that will temporarily suspend new subscriptions to handle the large mass of users who want to play through the cloud.

In a press release from GeForce Now sent to Voxel, ABYA stated that this suspension for new registrations will be maintained indefinitely. However, it is worth remembering that those who have already registered for the free or subscription plan you can still have access to streaming games from Nvidia.

Remember that the first game streaming service to arrive in Brazil recently, the Xbox Cloud Gaming, it also ended up having queues for users, as the amount of access to the service was greater than expected. However, in the case of Geforce Now, this effect may have been aggravated because there is a single server shared not only between regions of Brazil but also between other countries in Latin America, such as Argentina and Uruguay.

Some reports on the internet claim long queues especially for those who have ventured into the free version of the service, but for those who had the paid version the experience could be much better. Despite the waiting line, it seems that as soon as you enter the game you might have a gameplay with low command latency, as Voxel editor-in-chief Vinicius Munhoz shows on Twitter:



How Does GeForce Now Work?

With GeForce Now, you have access to the performance of a PC gamer to play your Steam or Epic Games (or at least compatible games) games. In this way, you will still need to buy the games individually., but you can play them anywhere via Streaming, or locally on a machine with good performance.

In the free service plan, you are subject to waiting in a waiting line and you will be able to play for 30 minutes, after that you will need to go through the queue again and play more. With monthly subscription, you pay BRL 44.90 per month to have priority access on the server and can play for 6 hours without having to go through the queue again.

