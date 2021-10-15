GeForce Now, streaming games from Nvidia, arrives in Brazil with free plan

Nvidia, in partnership with Abya, launched in Brazil this Thursday (14), GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service. With it, the player can “rent” a powerful computer to stream games in high quality to weak PCs, tablets or smartphones.

The service is a direct competitor to Microsoft’s recently launched Xbox Game Pass. However, it works with user-acquired games. The service supports stores like Steam, Epic Games and Origin.

GeForce Now, however, doesn’t work with all titles from these stores. On its website, Abya lists more than 800 supported games – among them titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. À CNN Brazil, Nvidia guarantees that every month new games will be included in the library.

In the paid version, GeForce Now promises to use graphics cards from the RTX series, effects like DLSS and ray-tracing, in addition to performance above 60 frames per second. In the free version, it uses cards from the GTX series. It works on Windows and Mac OS computers, Google Chrome browser on Android devices, and Safari browser (iPhone and iPad).

The free plan allows 30-minute gaming sessions, but with a waiting line. After the period ends, the player goes back to the queue until he gets a new session.

See below for supported prices and plans:

– Free: with queue, 30-minute sessions and limited graphics (GTX series cards)

– Monthly plan: R$ 44.50 without queue and high performance graphics (with RTX series cards)

– Semester plan: R$40.50 per month without queue and high performance graphics (with RTX series cards)