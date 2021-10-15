Getnet sues Nubank and Mastercard for ‘losses’ of R$62 million

Business

Getnet, the payment company of Banco Santander (SANB11), accuses the Nubank and Mastercard of “severe losses”, valued at R$62 million. The company claims that both companies are inflating their revenues and charging twice as much fees by circumventing a central bank regulation. The information was published by the magazine. Look.

According to the vehicle, the improper fee collection scheme has generated revenue of around R$ 400 million for Nubank. In practice, the BC imposes a limit of 0.5%, which can reach up to 0.8% in fees charged for debit transactions. However, fintech offers its customers a prepaid card, which is used as a debit card but with a 1.2% charge per transaction.

THE Getnet went to court in São Paulo alleging that Nubank itself informs its customers that the card works as a debit transaction. The company also says that Mastercard itself is the one who allows the prepaid card to be used as a debit card in the machines.

At the judicial process, the Santander company accuses Mastercard of abuse of economic power. This is because more than half of Getnet’s transactions are under the banner MasterCard, which, in turn, does not allow the machines to stop accepting the Nubank card.

With that, the loss is for the acquiring companies that, in order not to lose the shopkeeper. assume the higher cost. According to the magazine, Getnet was only the first to manifest itself: Redecard, stone and Cielo (CIEL3) they also complain about the same problem and will take action against the companies.

Sought by Veja, Mastercard said it would not comment on the matter. Nubank lamented that Getnet was “trying to derail the discussion with legal threats”, see fintech’s note at the end of the article.

Getnet and Nubank are in IPO process

The two companies are in the process of capital opening (IPO) abroad.

Last week, Santander informed the market that the preparatory stages had been completed and all the necessary authorizations for the admission of the preferred and common shares of Getnet and respective units for trading on the B3 (B3SA3).

The bank said that the request to register the Getnet shares at SEC (corresponding to CVM in the United States) to list the American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing two Getnet Units each.

The operation took place with the partial spin-off of Santander Brasil, to segregate all of the shares issued by Getnet, your credit card machine business.

Nubank is preparing an IPO that could raise between $3 billion and $5 billion (about BRL 15 billion to 25 billion), as estimated by the market. With the funding, the digital bank would reach a valuation from $75 billion to $100 billion.

O Nubank IPO it can happen between the end of the third trimester and the beginning of the fourth trimester. O Nubank must confidentially file the initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nubank regrets Getnet’s indictment

“The Central Bank recently opened a technical debate on prepaid cards. We regret that an acquirer (machine operator) is trying to detract from the discussion with legal threats and false accusations by the press – all with the aim of increasing its own profit (and that of the economic group to which it belongs) and trying to curtail competition in the financial sector , without thinking about the benefits for consumers.

We clarify that payment institutions can only offer payment accounts, with prepaid cards. However, banks offer, with exclusivity, the current account debit card, in addition to prepaid cards. Fintechs have played an important role in promoting financial inclusion through the expansion of the prepaid card. This model strictly follows all the regulations in force and was the instrument for the inclusion of five million people in banking services, with savings of at least R$ 30 billion in fees for customers in eight years”, said the Nubank in note.