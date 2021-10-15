“Ghost Cities”: Evergrande Crisis Explains Millions of Empty Homes in China

The Chinese developer everlarge continues to get the world’s attention, but its problems are part of something even bigger. For weeks, the difficulties of the real estate conglomerate Chinese have been making headlines around the world as investors wait to see what happens to the company’s huge mountain of debt.

As the crisis unfolds, analysts point to an even deeper issue: the real estate market China is cooling down after years of oversupply.

Chinese authorities finally pondered the Evergrande crisis on Friday (15). The People’s Bank of China said the company had mismanaged its business, but the risks for the financial system they are “controllable”.

“In recent years, the company has failed to manage its business well and to operate in line with market changes,” commented Zou Lan, director of the financial market department of the People’s Bank of China (equivalent to the central bank), during a press conference press release.

“On the contrary, it blindly diversified and expanded, which resulted in a serious deterioration of its operational and financial indicators and ended up generating risks”.

Warning signs have been on for some time. Before the collapse of Evergrande, millions of apartments were thought to be empty across the country. In recent years, the problem has only gotten worse.

Mark Williams, Chief Economist at Capital Economics for Asia, estimates that China still has about 30 million unsold properties that could house 80 million people. That’s almost the entire population of Germany.

In addition, about 100 million properties were likely purchased but not occupied, which could accommodate about 260 million people, according to estimates by Capital Economics. For years, these projects have attracted scrutiny of inspections and have even been dubbed the “ghost cities” of China.

Real estate and related sectors are a large part of China’s economy, accounting for up to 30% of the GDP. The proportion of economic output related to construction and peer activities is “much higher than in other major economies,” according to Williams.

For decades, this has helped the country maintain rapid economic growth.

However, critics have long questioned whether this engine of growth was creating a time bomb in the world’s second-largest economy. In part, this is due to the huge debt many homebuilders have taken on to finance their projects.

As China’s most indebted developer, Evergrande has become a representation of unsustainable growth, with liabilities worth more than $300 billion (about R$1.6 trillion).

However, “Evergrande is not the only one in trouble,” noted Christina Zhu, economist at Moody’s Analytics. In recent days, a number of other developers have revealed their cash flow problems, asking creditors for more time to make payments, or warning of possible defaults.

In a recent report, Zhu wrote that 12 Chinese real estate companies defaulted on bonds, totaling about 19.2 billion yuan (almost $3 billion, or R$16.5 billion) in the first half of the year.

“This accounted for nearly 20% of total corporate bond defaults in the first six months of the year, the highest across all sectors” in mainland China, he added.

The pandemic temporarily halted activities, but the construction sector soon came to life with the reopening of China, and the country’s housing market made a brief recovery.

Since then, however, the market has choked again, and there is no sign of immediate relief.

In recent months, “price increase measures, construction starts and housing sales” have declined considerably, Zhu noted. In August, property sales, measured by area sold, dropped 18% compared to the same period last year.

In the same month, new home prices rose 3.5 percent “from a year earlier, the smallest increase since the housing market rebounded from the pandemic slump in June 2020,” Zhu wrote.

“Demand for residential properties in China is entering an era of sustained decline,” Williams wrote in a research note. He called this “the root of the problems of Evergrande and other highly leveraged developers.”

There is also the problem of unfinished projects, even if there is demand. Most new properties in China (about 90%) are sold before completion, which economists say means any setback for developers could directly impact buyers.

“So the authorities have a strong incentive to ensure ongoing projects continue while delinquent developers are restructured,” Williams said.

According to a recent analysis by Bank of America, Evergrande has sold 200,000 housing units that have not yet been delivered to buyers. This has exacerbated fears that consumers may be left out by the country’s second-largest developer.

In recent weeks, the government has turned its focus to limiting the consequences of the crisis and protecting the common people. In a statement late last month that did not specifically refer to Evergrande, the People’s Bank of China pledged “to maintain the healthy development of the property market and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of property buyers.”

Zou, the director of Banco Popular’s financial markets department, said on Friday that the Evergrande Group is an isolated phenomenon.

“The national real estate market has maintained stability in land prices, real estate and expectations. Most real estate companies operate in a stable manner and have good financial indicators. The real estate sector is healthy in general”, he said.

It’s true that not all real estate companies are in trouble. While some companies are clearly struggling, “most developers are not on the brink of default,” according to Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

“With a few exceptions, most major developers are in a much stronger financial position than Evergrande and should be able to withstand a temporary spike in borrowing costs amid fears of contagion,” he said in a statement to clients. With that, they could generate some assurance “amidst current market tensions”, at least in the short term, he added.

However, in the long run this may be of little importance.

“Successfully navigating the structural decline in housing demand over the next decade will be more challenging,” Evans-Pritchard wrote. “An extended industry consolidation over many years seems more likely than an imminent wave of developer bankruptcies.”

