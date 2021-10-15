Giant Planet Orbiting Dead Star Shows What Can Happen After Sun Dies

The discovery of a distant Jupiter-like planet orbiting a dead star reveals what could happen in our solar system when the Sun dies in about 5 billion years, according to new research.

This unusual pair was discovered 6,500 light-years away, near the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The pairing is unexpected because this giant, gaseous exoplanet with a mass similar to that of Jupiter, is orbiting a white dwarf.

A white dwarf is what is left after a star, similar to the Sun, turns into a red giant during the evolution of the star.

The red giants burn their hydrogen fuel and expand, consuming every planet in their path. After the star loses its atmosphere, all that remains is the collapsed core – the white dwarf. This remnant, usually the size of Earth, continues to cool for billions of years.

Finding an intact planet orbiting a white dwarf raises questions about how it survived the star’s evolution into a white dwarf.

By observing the system, the researchers were able to determine that the planet and star formed at the same time and that the planet survived the star’s death. The planet is about 2.8 AU from the star. An AU, or astronomical unit, is the distance between the Earth and the Sun, or 148 million kilometers.

Previously, scientists believed that gas giant planets needed to be much further away to survive the death of a sun-like star.

Findings from a new study, published on Wednesday (13) in the journal Nature, show that planets can survive this incredibly violent phase of stellar evolution and support the theory that more than half of white dwarfs are likely to have similar planets orbiting. -at.

“This evidence confirms that planets orbiting a great distance may continue to exist after the death of their star,” said Joshua Blackman, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in astronomy at the University of Tasmania in Australia.

“Given that this system is analogous to our own solar system, this suggests that Jupiter and Saturn can survive the red giant phase of the Sun, when it runs out of nuclear fuel and self-destructs.”

Artistic rendering of a dead star with an orbiting planet / Adam Makarenko/WM Keck Observatory

White dwarfs and the future of Earth

When our Sun turns into a red giant, billions of years from now, it will likely involve Mercury and Venus – and perhaps Earth.

“Earth’s future may not be so optimistic because it’s so much closer to the Sun,” said David Bennett, study co-author and senior researcher at the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement.

“If humanity wanted to move to a moon of Jupiter or Saturn before the Sun fried the Earth during its red supergiant phase, we would still remain in orbit around the Sun, although we wouldn’t be able to rely on the Sun’s heat like a white dwarf for a long time.”

The Jupiter-like planet was previously discovered using a technique called microlensing, which is used to detect cold planets that are far from their stars. This same technique can be used to find small, weak white dwarfs.

Microlensing occurs when a star close to Earth briefly lines up with a star farther away. The gravity of the nearest star acts as a magnifying glass and increases the light from the farthest star.

The researchers used the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, as well as its infrared camera, to observe the white dwarf and the planet. The white dwarf is 60% the mass of our Sun, and the planet is about 40% more massive than Jupiter.

The high-resolution near-infrared images allowed researchers to rule out the possibility that the orbiting exoplanet is a normal star or another type of evolved star.

“We were also able to rule out the possibility of a neutron star or a black hole host. This means that the planet is orbiting a dead star, a white dwarf,” said study co-author Jean-Philippe Beaulieu, Warren’s Chair of Astrophysics at the University of Tasmania and director of research at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris, from the French National Center for Scientific Research.

“It offers a glimpse into what our solar system will be like after the Earth vanishes, wiped out in the cataclysmic death of our Sun.”

More surviving planets around white dwarfs

So far, only giant planets have been detected around white dwarfs, but that doesn’t mean they are the only planets around these dead stars.

“There must also be lower-mass planets orbiting the white dwarfs,” Bennett wrote in an email. “Our microlens searches detect similar numbers of Jupiter and Neptune, but we are more sensitive to Jupiter. So, we find that planets with the mass of Neptune are about 10 times more common than Jupiter in those wider orbits that will survive the final stages of stellar evolution. We hope to find planets of various masses orbiting white dwarfs.”

“We expect to find planets with a mass range orbiting white dwarfs, but smaller rocky planets in close orbits are more likely to have been destroyed during the red giant phase of their host star’s evolution,” added Blackman.

Researchers will continue their search for survivors of exoplanets orbiting dead stars in the future. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, due for launch in 2026, “will conduct a much more sensitive microlens search that should find many more planets orbiting white dwarfs,” said Bennett.

The telescope will take images of giant planets directly and survey the planets orbiting white dwarfs in our galaxy, giving scientists a better ratio of how many are destroyed by stellar evolution and how many survive.

In recent years, other giant planets have been found orbiting dead stars, including one being slowly eaten alive by its zombie star, as well as a giant planet orbiting a white dwarf closely.

“The news of another planet found circling a white dwarf is exciting, offering further proof that there are planets around dead stars after our article last year reported the first ever found,” said Lisa Kaltenegger, director of the Carl Sagan Institute of Cornell University. Kaltenegger did not participate in the new study.

While this particular planet is unlikely to be potentially habitable for life, much research has focused on the idea of ​​looking for life on planets that could orbit white dwarfs.

“If planets can survive the disappearance of their stars, can life too? The James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched shortly, may well answer the question,” Kaltenegger said.

“If life could survive even on planets surrounding stellar corpses, it would contribute to an incredible future for our cosmos.”

(Text translated, read original in English here)