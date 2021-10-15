Giant sunfish are found by tuna fishermen in Spain; watch VIDEO | World

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale couldn’t believe his luck when he saw the huge sunfish he had been called in to assess after a tuna fishing boat found it trapped in its nets off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month.

The mammoth sunfish – a species classified as vulnerable and not eaten in Europe – was 3.2 meters long and 2.9 meters wide, Enrique Ostale told Reuters on Thursday (14), a record finding for the area where, due to the tides and migratory patterns of the sunfish, the species itself is not rare.

But the fish in question was too heavy for the one-ton scale, which nearly broke under its weight, said Ostale, who heads the Marine Biology Laboratory at the University of Seville in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

“Looking at other studies and comparing the sizes, it must have weighed about two tons,” he said.

The fish was initially isolated in an underwater chamber attached to the boat before being lifted aboard by crane, where it remained for a few minutes while Ostale and his fellow biologists took measurements, photos and took DNA samples.

With dark gray skin, rounded ridges on its flanks, and a large prehistoric-looking head, this particular specimen was likely an alexandrini mola, a subspecies of the mole moonfish genus, which features a distinctly scalloped stump-shaped rear fin. .

“We couldn’t believe our luck because we read books and articles about how big a sunfish could be, but we didn’t know that we would be able to see and touch it ourselves,” said Ostale.

He added that it was also stressful: “We had to deal with the situation, assess the dangers because we were in the middle of the sea with two boats, a crane, the weight and mainly because it was a live animal…. We had to get the data from that we needed as soon as possible”.

But the extraction and return of the fish to water, which took place on Oct. 4, went without a hitch, to the relief of the fishermen and scientists on board, who saw the creature disappear into the 700-meter depths that are their home.