Global market signals bullish day; around here, investors are waiting for the disclosure of the IBC-Br

Global stock exchanges continue in the positive field this Friday, 15, boosted by corporate results that are being released above expectations.

In Asia, stocks closed higher as investors cheered China’s help in loosening restrictions on real estate lending at some banks to try to contain the debt crisis of some developers.

Following the same path, the European stock exchanges and the American futures show a high in the trading session this Friday, being driven by the good corporate results of the third quarter, especially from the banks, which are coming in above market expectations.

In a way, companies’ higher-than-expected numbers help to alleviate fears that economic growth will be heavily affected by the energy crisis and supply chain problems.

Another factor that ended up raising the greatest interest in risk was the decision of US President Joe Biden to publish, the day before, the law that temporarily raises the government’s loan limit, thus postponing a new debt review in December.

As for commodities, the price of a barrel of crude oil continues to rise, posting the biggest bullish rally since 2015. Meanwhile, the price of iron ore falls on the Dalian Stock Exchange. However, base metals soared, which may reflect positively on the actions of Vale and steelmakers.

In Brazil, investors should follow the economic agenda with the release of the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), at 9 am, which is considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the political field, attention continues to be focused on the debate on the fixed fuel tax, with the text already approved in the Chamber. In addition, President Jair Bolsonaro commented at an event that will determine to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, the reversal of the “water shortage” banner, an additional fee charged on Brazilians’ electricity bills, which was announced by the government at the end of August.

The US economic agenda sets aside Michigan’s retail and consumer confidence indicators.