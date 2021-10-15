Globo will test chemistry with Cavalinhos to define Tadeu Schmidt’s replacement · TV News

Globo will record pilots with different names in the sport to define who will have the best chemistry with Cavalinhos do Fantástico, which will continue in the electronic magazine even after Tadeu Schmidt changed his attraction to Big Brother Brasil 22. The definition will only happen next month and it will be taken calmly.

The station opted for this plan because the current titleholder will stay in charge of the electronic magazine for another two months, as well as Maria Júlia Coutinho, his replacement in the general news, will remain on Jornal Hoje until the end of the year. With so much time to choose, the process of replacing a name that has been on the board for 14 years will go smoothly.

Among the names studied by Globo are Alex Escobar, Tiago Medeiros, Carol Barcellos, Felipe Andreoli and Magno Navarro. The latter is anchor of Tá na Area, of SporTV, and all the others are presenters of Globo Esporte. The broadcaster wants varied profiles to analyze all the options. Whoever is more natural in the video will take the dispute.

O TV news he learned that ending the Cavalinhos was never an option. The framework achieves one of the greatest repercussions of journalists on social networks and with the public today. Puppets are also beloved by children and a licensing success.

Globo futures good money with the official sales of the clubs’ plush Horses, launched in 2019. Years before, pirated versions were already winning football stadiums because of street vendors selling the horses on streets throughout Brazil.

Tadeu Schmidt was on Fantástico since 2007 and reinvented the formula to show football on the program. In 2013, he took over the general presentation and was always highly praised internally for his performance. Before, he worked as a sports reporter and presenter for the Bom Dia Brasil football block.

Having a journalist in charge of BBB22 was a way for Globo to maintain a tradition of the format. Pedro Bial, between 2002 and 2016, was the first. Tiago Leifert, even very familiar with Entertainment since 2012, when he took over The Voice Brasil, has a degree in Journalism and gained fame with Globo Esporte.