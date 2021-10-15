Glória Perez disapproves of Globo’s new soap opera format and says what she thinks

Gloria Perez considered difficult the new way that the Globe adopted for the recording of soap operas and evaluated the format as problematic. The author, who writes a new plot for the 9pm range, considered that in this new way “it’s no longer a soap opera”.

In a conversation with journalist Luis Erlanger live on Instagram, Glória spoke about the way the Rio station has been adopting to record soap operas. She disapproved the format with plots going on the air already fully recorded.

“I think closed soap operas are no longer soap operas. The basic characteristic is to be an open work, this great dialogue with the public. I believe this was because of the virus [covid-19], but I don’t believe that will remain”, opined the writer.

Gloria Perez disapproves of change at Globo

Because of the pandemic, the dramaturgy direction, led by José Luiz Villamarim, determined the premiere of Nos Tempos do Imperador, Um Lugar ao Sol and Quem Mais Vida Melhor only when all the chapters were finished.

According to Gloria, a novel outside the traditional format is laborious, in which the novelist observes the audience’s reaction as the story is shown and makes the necessary changes.

“You write 180 chapters without being able to change anything… you can’t go back. Is very difficult!“she declared.

new soap opera

Currently, the author is developing a new nine o’clock soap opera for Globo. With the provisional title of Crossing, the plot will talk about new technologies and will have a nucleus in Portugal. The cast has already started to be assembled and Giovanna Antonelli is cast in one of the main roles.

Off the air since 2017, when A Força do Querer ended, the 72-year-old novelist is reliving one of her biggest hits, O Clone. The serial is being rerun at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, on Globo’s afternoons.

“Joy, great joy to revisit this universe. And I think this is one of the reasons why the public likes to review soap operas so much. During a time in our lives we live with the dramas of those characters, they become intimate with us. To review them is also to revisit a time in our past. ‘Clone’ was a wonderful job to do, it was such a united team, so passionate. It shows on the screen“, he said.

“The human being is essentially the same, since the world is the world. Your base instincts are there. Each epoch values ​​some of these characteristics and represses others, but the essence does not change. That’s what I focus on. I believe when you can touch the human, stories become timeless. They can be understood at any time and by very different cultures”, said Gloria Perez.