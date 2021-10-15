Former arm of Celg Distribuição, currently Enel Goiás, Celg Transmissão was sold at auction this Thursday afternoon (14).

The bids were made on B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, with Genial Institucional winning the company for almost R$1.8 billion.

The result is already being celebrated by the Government of Goiás, since the sale will be higher than that of other state-owned companies delivered to the private sector in previous governments.

The old Celg D, for example, was sold for R$ 1.1 billion.